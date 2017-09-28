Thomas S. Monson will not attend General Conference

SALT LAKE CITY — Thomas S. Monson, President of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, will not attend any of the church’s General Conference sessions this weekend, according to church spokesman Eric Hawkins.

When asked for further comment, Hawkins referred FOX 13 to a statement the church originally issued on May 23:

Because of limitations incident to his age, President Monson is no longer attending meetings at the Church offices on a regular basis. He communicates and confers with his counselors on matters as needed. President Monson is grateful that the work of the First Presidency and Quorum of the Twelve Apostles continues without interruption. He appreciates the prayers and support of Church members.