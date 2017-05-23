LDS President Monson limiting day-to-day involvement

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SALT LAKE CITY -- The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints says President Thomas S. Monson will no longer be attending his day-to-day meetings.

In a statement released Tuesday afternoon, the church says the absence is due to President Monson’s slipping health. The announcement is not a surprise to many members of the LDS church.

In the April 2013 LDS General Conference, President Monson became visibly weak at the pulpit.

During the most recent LDS General Conference, President Monson was only at the Sunday morning session. Missing several others. The next day he was hospitalized but released after a few nights.

Now months later the church released this statement:

Because of limitations incident to his age, President Monson is no longer attending meetings at the Church offices on a regular basis. He communicates and confers with his counselors on matters as needed. President Monson is grateful that the work of the First Presidency and Quorum of the Twelve Apostles continues without interruption. He appreciates the prayers and support of Church members.

“I think his body is wearing out, and I think he knows that. And I think he recognizes what strength he can do, and what it can’t do,” said Heidi Swinton.

Swinton was Monson's biographer. She says age is a clear reason the prophet is scaling back his duties. President Monson will turn 90 in August and his decades of service in the church has worn on him.

“I think that if we count the mileage on President Monson, we’d see that President Monson has been around the world so many times, and seen so many people, and it’s now showing up. It’s taking a little bit of a toll on him,” Swinton said.

This is not the first time this has happened in the LDS Church similar situations with Ezra Taft Benson, Howard W. Hunter and Spencer W. Kimball.

When the prophet is unable to attend meetings his two counselors form the first presidency and on major matters, they will meet with the quorum of the twelve apostles.

“His imprint is going to continue to be felt because they know what President Monson would do in this situation,” Swinton said.

The LDS Church says President Monson will communicate with fellow leaders as needed.