Davis Co. doctor accused of sex abuse now faces federal child porn charges

SALT LAKE CITY — A Bountiful doctor accused of sexual abuse is now facing federal child pornography charges.

Dr. Nathan Ward was indicted on three separate charges of production, possession and distribution of child pornography. The indictment, obtained by FOX 13, was unsealed on Tuesday.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office for Utah scheduled a news conference to discuss the indictment.

Dr. Ward made an initial appearance in federal court last week as the indictment was unsealed. Court records show he pleaded “not guilty” and was ordered to remain in jail without bail.

Dr. Ward’s defense attorney, Ed Brass, declined to comment on the new charges when contacted by FOX 13 on Tuesday.

The Davis County doctor is already accused of multiple sexual abuse crimes in state court.

Court documents allege that in 2012 Ward inappropriately touched a 13-year-old girl. On a separate occasion between 2012 and 2015, he’s accused of touching a minor female without her consent.

On a third occasion, also between 2012 and 2015, he is once again accused of touching the minor female inappropriately.

Ward practiced in Bountiful at Lakeview Hospital.