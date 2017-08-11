Davis Co. doctor accused of sex abuse appears in court

FARMINGTON — A Davis County doctor facing numerous sex offense-related charges made his first appearance before a judge here.

Dr. Nathan Ward was in 2nd District Court on Friday afternoon where he waived a reading of the 11 felony charges leveled against him. The Bountiful OB/GYN is accused of sexually abusing a teenage girl between 2012 and 2015. Davis County prosecutors have also accused him of possessing images of child pornography.

It was a quick hearing as Dr. Ward’s attorney, Ed Brass, requested the judge take up the issue of bail next week. In the courtroom, a number of people believed to be family members and supporters, watched the proceedings.

Brass declined to comment outside of court on Friday. Davis County prosecutors also did not have any statement.