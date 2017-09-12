Single-engine plane crashes into car in Roy; no word on injuries or cause

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ROY, Utah - A single-engine plane has crashed into a car in Roy on 1900 W. at 4500 S., closing roadways in all directions.

The Ogden-Hinckley Airport confirmed the crash but did not have information on injuries.

The cause of the crash was not immediately known.

Officials have not said where the plane is registered or how many people may have been on board.

Witnesses tell Fox 13 News the plane landed on or near the back of a car at about 1:30 p.m. near the Herefordshire Apartments.