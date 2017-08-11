Video shows aircraft going down in West Jordan

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WEST JORDAN, Utah -- Video sent to Fox 13 News Friday night appears to show a small aircraft striking a power line before making contact with the ground.

The incident is in the area of 5200 West New Bingham Highway in West Jordan, and Fox 13 News first heard report of the incident just after 6 p.m.

The video was shot by Daniel Hart and appears to show the aircraft striking some power lines, at which point sparks erupt. The plane then descends downward. While the impact is not visible in the video, a plume of dust can be seen shortly after the aircraft leaves the frame.

Photos from the scene show that the airplane came down in a field.

Plane crash at West Jordan Airport #2 near New Bingham Hwy and Airport Road. Just west of Chevron. Working to get details for @fox13 pic.twitter.com/i7HBLeKzv0 — Lauren Handley (@LaurenHandleyTV) August 12, 2017

Specific details about the aircraft and the crash were not immediately available. It was not clear if there are any injuries associated with the incident.

Fox 13 News has reached out to authorities for more information and has a crew on the way to the scene, and we will update this story as more details emerge.