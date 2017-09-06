Family speaks after man injured in South Salt Lake hit-and-run dies

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SOUTH SALT LAKE, Utah – A man injured in a motorcycle hit-and-run in South Salt Lake last week has died, and the announcement comes just days after a suspect was apprehended.

One week after 49-year-old Mark Swindle was hit by a motorcyclist who fled the scene, his family made the difficult decision to take him off life support.

Family members say Swindle lived in South Salt Lake and previously worked as a mechanic. He loved rebuilding cars.

Swindle leaves behind a brother, sister and son. His brother, Ellis Swindle, says the only thing that could be worse right now is if the suspect was still walking the streets.

Thanks to a tip about the stolen motorcycle involved in the crash, police were able to track down and arrest 20-year old Lutolofi Maama last Friday, a few days after the crash.

“I hope he realizes what he's done to my family and to my brother,” Ellis Swindle said. “And I consider this a murder.”

Swindle was taken off life support Tuesday night with his family by his side.

Police say Maama already faces a number of charges in connection with the crash, and that he will face even more charges in Swindle’s death.