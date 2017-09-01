South Salt Lake Police arrest suspect in hit-and-run crash that left victim in critical condition

SOUTH SALT LAKE, Utah — Police in South Salt Lake have arrested a suspect in connection with a hit-and-run crash that left a man in critical condition earlier this week.

Possible suspect from hit and run earlier this week arrested by South Salt Lake tonight. Victim still in critical condition @fox13 pic.twitter.com/FUa6H4R2e5 — Lauren Steinbrecher (@LaurenSnews) September 2, 2017

Police say they arrested the man Friday night after he played “cat and mouse” in his attempts to escape.

The crash occurred Tuesday, just before midnight, in the area of 3300 South and 900 West.

A 49-year-old male pedestrian was taken to a hospital with “life-threatening head trauma”, and as of Friday that man remains in critical condition.

Police determined the motorcycle involved in the crash was a Honda bullet bike, which was reported stolen. Police recovered the motorcycle earlier this week.

The man arrested Friday night has not yet been identified.

