Person hit by motorcycle in South Salt Lake is in critical condition

SOUTH SALT LAKE, Utah - A person is in critical condition after being hit by a motorcycle in South Salt Lake.

Witnesses told police the person was hit by a motorcycle, possibly a "bullet bike," at 3300 S. 900 W. just before midnight.

Officers said the person on the motorcycle took off, leaving the victim in the road.

So far, police have not been able to track down the suspect and have little information and almost no description of the suspect.

"It's dark out and the limited witnesses that we do have just described a male on a bullet bike motorcycle," South Salt Lake Police Sgt. Matthew Oehler said.

Police said the intersection gets a lot of foot traffic because it's located near a Maverik gas station and the jail.

Investigators said the motorcycle will most likely be damaged from the accident.

South Salt Lake Police said they would like to speak with anyone who may have information.