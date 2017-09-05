SLC detective who arrested nurse fired from part-time paramedic job

SALT LAKE CITY — SALT LAKE CITY – The Salt Lake City detective accused of unfairly arresting a University of Utah Hospital nurse has been fired from his part-time job as a paramedic with Gold Cross Ambulance.

“Gold Cross Ambulance in Salt Lake City, Utah has terminated Jeff Payne as a part-time Paramedic effective immediately. Although Jeff was not working for Gold Cross Ambulance at the time of the incident, we take his inappropriate remarks regarding patient transports seriously,” the emergency medical transport company said in a statement released Tuesday. “We acknowledge those concerned individuals who have contacted us regarding this incident and affirm our commitment to serving all members of the community with kindness and respect. We will continue to maintain our values of outstanding patient focused care, safety, and the complete trust of the communities we serve.”

On Friday, Gold Cross Ambulance operations supervisor Brad Holder said Gold Cross placed Payne on administrative leave because of the pending criminal investigation and because of what Payne said in a video of the incident that was captured on a police body camera.

“I wonder how this will affect my Gold Cross job?” Payne says in the body cam footage. Another officer asks “Do you work up here?”

“I bring patients here,” Payne said.

“Yeah, they’re not going to be very happy,” the officer said.

“I’ll bring them all the transients and take good patients elsewhere,” Payne is heard saying in the video.

Holder said Payne had worked for Gold Cross Ambulance since 1983.

