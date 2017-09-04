University of Utah hospital addresses the arrest of nurse Alex Wubbels

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SALT LAKE CITY - On a holiday Monday, top officials from the university called the media to address the Alex Wubbels arrest.

The event featured several apologies, a lot of criticism of Detective Jeff Payne and new information about serious policy changes.

"I need to make sure that this never, ever, ever happens to any of our care providers again." said Chief Nurse Margaret Pearce.

According to the hospital, the biggest issue on the day of the incident was the interpretation of polices, procedures and the legalities of drawing blood from the unconscious victim involved in a fatal accident.

They say Detective Payne was determined to get it, while Nurse Wubbels quietly but firmly advocated for the patient, to prevent that blood draw.

The goal of the new hospital policies is to prevent this type of interaction where emotions are often already running high, the ER.

To accomplish that the University hospital has determined that law enforcement will no longer be capable of dealing directly with nurses. Instead, there will be predetermined advocates with a "clear line of authority and responsibility."