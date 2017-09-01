Authorities file felony charges against man accused of wounding police K9 in southern Utah

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Utah — Authorities have filed several felony charges against a man accused of shooting a police K9 after a carjacking led to a shootout with officers.

K9 Officer “Tess” was treated and released at a Las Vegas Hospital after being shot August 29, and she is expected to make a full recovery in about six weeks.

Tess was deployed after officers pursued a man accused of carjacking and then crashing two vehicles.

According to a press release issued Friday by the Washington County Attorney’s Office, the suspect is identified as 55-year-old Alvie Jared Grover of St. George. Officers served a warrant on Grover in the hospital where he is being treated, and he will be booked into jail once he has been medically cleared.

Grover faces the following felony charges: Aggravated robbery, theft of a firearm, possession of a dangerous weapon by a restricted person, theft of a property (operable motor vehicle), criminal mischief, injuring or interfering with a police service animal, and failure to respond to an officer’s signal to stop.

Grover was also charged with one count of reckless driving as a class B misdemeanor.

Bail has been set in the amount of $100,000, cash only. Authorities provided a booking photo of Grover from an arrest in February of this year.