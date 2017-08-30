Southern Utah K-9 and carjacking suspect injured during shootout near St. George

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Utah – A Washington County Sheriff’s Deputy K-9 has been shot in the line of duty during a carjacking and shootout near St. George overnight.

The carjacking suspect was also shot during the incident.

According to the St. George News, a carjacking at a gas station led to a shootout in a Santa Clara neighborhood.

Both the K-9, Tess, and the suspect underwent surgery Wednesday; their conditions are unknown at this time.

The St. George News reported the altercation started when police were called about a man throwing things at the Mira Monte Sinclair Station at 386 N. Bluff St. at about 11 p.m. Tuesday.

Officers said the suspect took a white truck by force, a truck that just happened to have an AR-15 assault rifle in it.

The suspect crashed the truck nearby at 1500 W. 1250 N., Washington County Critical Incident Task Force Investigations Director Barry Golding told the St. George News.

“The result of the crash, I think, disabled that truck to where he couldn’t drive it,” Golding told the St. George News. “So then, he took a second truck, which was very similar – it was a white full-sized truck so, now, the police are looking for a white truck and just coincidentally, he happens to find another white truck.”

The suspect crashed the second truck near 2298 Santa Clara Drive.

“He’s coming up this road, he hits a tree then he bounces off, comes over, takes out a light post and then, basically, went through a garage and ends up in the backyard of the residence here,” Golding said.

Officers sent out the K-9, the suspect shot the dog and then officers fired at the suspect, hitting him multiple times in the lower half of his body.

The bullet hit K-9 Tess, a Belgium Malinois handled by Deputy Mike Graf, in the jaw and she was taken to an expert in Las Vegas to undergo treatment.

The St. George News reported the suspect is a man in his 50s, possibly from Hurricane, Utah.

His identity has not been released at this time.

K-9 Tess was the second dog to join the Washington County Sheriff’s K-9 unit back in 2014.

Read more from the St. George News here.