Husband sentenced to life in prison without parole for murder of SLC restaurateur John Williams

SALT LAKE CITY — Craig Crawford was sentenced to life in prison without parole Thursday for the murder of his husband, 72-year-old restaurant owner and philanthropist John Williams.

The sentence of life without parole was handed down Thursday by Judge James Blanch of Utah’s Third District Court in Salt Lake City.

Crawford pleaded guilty to the murder in June of this year after waiving his right to a preliminary hearing. He pleaded guilty to charges of aggravated murder and aggravated arson.

In exchange for his plea deal, Crawford did not face the possibility of the death penalty.

Crawford was arrested after investigators found evidence the blaze was intentionally set. The fire occurred in the summer of 2016.

Prosecutors say Crawford set fire to the couple’s home in Capitol Hill while Williams was trapped inside. Williams was found deceased in the couple’s bedroom.

