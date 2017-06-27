Husband pleads guilty to killing SLC restaurant owner and philanthropist John Williams

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SALT LAKE CITY - A Salt Lake City man pleaded guilty to killing his 72-year-old husband, restaurant owner and philanthropist John Williams, in a fire.

Craig Crawford waived his right to a preliminary hearing and pleaded guilty to aggravated murder and aggravated arson charges Tuesday.

In exchange for his guilty plea, he will not face the possibility of the death penalty if he had been found guilty during the trial.

He will be sentenced later this year.

Prosecutors say Crawford set fire to the couple's home Capitol Hill home with Williams trapped inside.

Investigators said Williams was found dead in the couple's bedroom.

Crawford admitted he started the fire back on May 22, 2016, knowing Williams was inside.

Police arrested Crawford soon after the murder and he has been in jail ever since.