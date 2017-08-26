× One in custody, police seek person of interest in Whiterocks homicide investigation

WHITEROCKS, Utah — Authorities have identified a woman who was found deceased on a road outside of Whiterocks Wednesday, and as of Saturday one person is in custody and authorities are searching for a person of interest.

Police say 20-year-old Sukakee Manyhides was found deceased on a road northwest of Whiterocks Wednesday, and they say her body was found under “suspicious circumstances.”

Authorities have not provided any details regarding the cause and manner of her death or elaborated on what made the discovery suspicious.

According to a press release from the FBI in Salt Lake City, 30-year-old Zhondee Nephi was arrested early Saturday morning and is in tribal custody.

Authorities are searching for 33-year-old Drew Black, who is a person of interest in the homicide case. Police say the man also uses the name Drew Cuch.

Authorities provided a booking photo of Black from May of 2017 but note that investigators say the man no longer has long hair.

Whiterocks is located within The Uintah and Ouray Reservation, which is home to the Ute Tribe.

The press release states the Duchesne County Sheriff’s Office, the FBI and the Bureau of Indian Affairs are investigating the case.

Anyone who has information about the death or the location of Black is asked to call the agencies involved:

BIA dispatch: (435) 722-2012

BIA’s anonymous tipline: (435) 725-2611

FBI: (435) 789-2112

DCSO: (435) 738-0196