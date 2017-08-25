× FBI investigating homicide after body found on road outside small Utah town

DUCHESNE COUNTY, Utah — Authorities are investigating a homicide after a woman was found deceased on a road outside of Whiterocks.

According to a press release from the FBI in Salt Lake City, the body of a female was discovered on a road northwest of Whiterocks Wednesday.

“The body was found under suspicious circumstances and is being investigated as a homicide,” the press release states.

The death is being investigated by the FBI, the Duchesne County Sheriff’s Office and the Bureau of Indian Affairs. While Whiterocks is in Uintah County, the community is not far from the Duchesne County line.

Whiterocks is within The Uintah and Ouray Reservation.

The FBI states that due to the ongoing nature of the investigation, no further details are being released at this time.

The identity of the deceased has not been released, and authorities have not provided any information regarding the cause and manner of death.

