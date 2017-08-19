Search teams locate body of missing Vernal man in High Uintas

DUCHESNE COUNTY, Utah — Search teams located the body of a missing Vernal man in a remote area of the High Uintas Wilderness area Saturday, and authorities say it appears the man died while attempting to rappel down a cliff.

According to a press release from authorities in Duchesne County, search teams found the body of 81-year-old Joseph Weyerman but have not yet recovered the remains due to the steep terrain.

Crews believe the man died after he fell about 300 feet while attempting to rappel down a cliff in Duchesne County. The man was found at the bottom of a cliff north of Reader Lakes.

Crews located the body after the man’s sleeping bag was spotted in the vicinity.

Search and rescue teams trained in high-angle rescue and recovery will return Sunday to retrieve the remains.

Weyereman was reported missing Thursday night but has been camping in the area for a couple of weeks. He was scheduled to return home Wednesday night.

“The sheriff would like to thank everyone who helped with the search and those who will now work to recover Mr. Weyerman’s body,” stated Lt. Jeremy Curry of the Duchesne County Sheriff’s Office. “He also extends his sincere condolences to Mr. Weyerman’s family and friends.”