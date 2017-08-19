Man goes missing in Uinta Mountains

DUCHESNE – Crews are searching for a Vernal man near Chepeta Lake in the High Uintas.

According to the Duchesne County Sheriff’s office, Joseph Weyerman, who is in his late 70s or early 80s, had been camping in the area for about two weeks. They say he was last heard from on Monday and was scheduled to return home Wednesday night.

Chief Deputy Travis Tucker says they were contacted late Thursday night and they began the search Friday morning assisted by a “Classic Lifeguard helicopter crew.”

“We covered all the trails in the area,” he said. “We know where his vehicle is parked and have found his camp but it doesn’t look like it’s been used for a few days.”

According to Tucker the search has resumed today and they have not yet asked for volunteer assistance.

“We definitely have a good amount of people,” he said. “We will ask for help when the time is right and before our resources are depleted.”

“Weyerman is 5 feet 9 inches tall, weighs 190 pounds, has blue eyes and gray hair. He was last seen wearing a red shirt, blue jeans and a cowboy hat. Authorities believe he is equipped with a backpack, sleeping bag and some food,” Tucker said.

If you have any information about this case, authorities are asking people to call Central Dispatch at 435-738-2424.