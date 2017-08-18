NASA Ambassador demonstrates safe ways to view total eclipse, even without glasses

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SALT LAKE CITY -- Glasses to protect your eyes during the total eclipse are a hot commodity in Utah these days, but if you were unable to find a pair there are still several ways you can view the event safely.

Patrick Wiggins, the NASA Ambassador to Utah, stopped by the Fox 13 News Studio Friday night to discuss some of those methods and demonstrate safe viewing. See the video above for his advice, and watch Fox 13 News for live coverage of the total eclipse.

Wiggins notes that many people believe welder's glass/visors offer suitable protection, but he said people need to be aware that only welding glass rated No. 14 is safe for such use.

You can find more tips for the eclipse via Clark Planetarium.

Click here for instructions on making a pinhole projection box, and click here for instructions for making a cereal box viewer.