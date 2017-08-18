Long lines form as eclipse glasses sell out across Utah

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SANDY, Utah -- As the total solar eclipse approaches, protective eyewear is selling out at locations across the state.

Scheels received a shipment of 1,000 pairs Friday, but word got out the day before. Hundreds lined up early outside the store to snag a pair.

Meanwhile, an entrepreneur set up shop in the parking lot to sell glasses he and his father purchased online.

Fox 13's Scott McKane has a look at the rush to purchase the glasses in the video above.

Clark Planetarium sold out of the glasses earlier this week, and they have information on their website about the event that includes links to directions to build a pinhole projection viewing box or a cereal box eclipse viewer so that those without glasses can safely view the phenomenon.