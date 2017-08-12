Loved ones hold fundraiser to curb domestic violence in honor of slain Utah woman

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SPRING CITY, Utah -- Kammy Mae Edmunds died March 31, and her boyfriend is suspected of killing her in an act of domestic violence.

Edmunds’ loved ones held a fundraiser in Spring City Saturday in her honor and with a goal of curbing domestic violence.

The event featured vendor booths, music and more. Tameron Powell, co-founder of the Kammy Mae Foundation, said the goal is to celebrate the life Kammy lived.

“We want to celebrate Kammy's life and the time that she was with us,” Powell said. “She made a huge impression on this community."

Tammy Coats, Edmunds’ mother, said her daughter would want them to work against domestic violence in her name.

“She wouldn’t want us to grieve for her, but she would definitely want us to stop it,” Coats said.

That “it” is domestic violence, and the funds from this event will go toward curbing the problem.

Lt. Gov. Spencer Cox was among those who attended Saturday.

“Even when they know they’re in a bad situation, it’s sometimes incredibly difficult for them to extricate themselves,” he said of victims of domestic violence.

Kammy left a daughter and a son behind, and her family is hoping her foundation creates a lasting legacy.

“If I can stop one mother from having to go through what I'm going through, it would be enough,” Coats said.

The fundraiser began at 1 p.m. and will continue until 10 p.m.

Support is available 24/7 in Utah for those dealing with domestic violence. Visit the Utah Domestic Violence Coalition online or call 1-800-897-5465 for resources and assistance. In an emergency, dial 911.