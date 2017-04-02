Family suspects foul play in death of Mount Pleasant woman; fiance in police custody

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MOUNT PLEASANT, Utah -- The family of a woman found dead at her home in Mount Pleasant Friday says they suspect foul play, and police have taken the woman's fiance into custody.

Kammy Edmunds, 34, was found dead inside a home Friday afternoon, and after her missing vehicle was located police took her fiance, 35-year-old Anthony Christensen, into custody.

While police have provided few details regarding their investigation, Edmunds' family spoke Sunday about their loved one and said they suspect Christensen is responsible for her death. They said an autopsy report indicates Edmunds died after suffering blunt force trauma to the head.

The missing vehicle was eventually located about 10 minutes away from Edmunds' home in a dry creek bed.

The woman's family says Christensen called police Friday to report he had found Kammy dead inside the couple's home. The family says Christensen told police that Kammy had crashed her car, walked back home while severely injured, and then collapsed on the bathroom floor.

While no charges have been filed so far, Edmunds' family is confident Christensen is the prime suspect in Edmunds' death.

"And I want him to be truthful and honest with us rather than telling us stories," said Debbie Rocco, Edmunds' aunt. "I want him to tell me why: What would make you so angry that you would do this?"

Mount Pleasant Police stated Saturday that after recovering the vehicle and learning other information during their investigation they were able to take Christensen into custody. Fox 13 News reached out to police for an update on Sunday, and we will update this story as more details emerge.