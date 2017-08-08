× Idaho murder victims identified as Ogden residents, homicide charges filed

CALDWELL, Idaho – Authorities have identified that last two victims in an Idaho triple-homicide as Ogden residents.

Idaho officials said 48-year-old Nadja Medley and 14-year-old Payton Medley, of Ogden, Utah, were identified through DNA evidence.

The third victim, 56-year-old Cheryl Baker, also of Ogden, was identified on June 30 through dental records.

The Canyon County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office said it is now filing charges against 60-year-old Gerald Michael Bullinger for three counts of first-degree murder.

He now has a felony homicide warrant in addition to the outstanding felony warrant for failure to report a death.

Officials said both are no bond, nationwide extradition warrants.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Back in June, three people were found shot to death in a shed on a property Bullinger owns in Caldwell, Idaho.

Authorities also found several dead dogs and other animals on the property.

Ogden Police Lt. Tim Scott said Bullinger and his wife have lived in Ogden for decades and Bullinger recently bought the home in Caldwell.

Police say Bullinger should be considered armed and dangerous.

He may be driving a white, 2007 Ford Focus with Utah license plate 129 UMP.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video