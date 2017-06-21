× Person of interest in Idaho triple homicide last seen in Ogden area

OGDEN, Utah — A person of interest in a triple homicide in Idaho may be in Utah, and police executed a search warrant in the Ogden area Monday in connection with the case.

Lt. Tim Scott of the Ogden Police Department said they were contacted by authorities in Canyon County, Idaho who are looking for Gerald Michael Bullinger, who goes by Mike.

Bullinger is a person of interest in a triple homicide, and there is a warrant out for his arrest for failing to report a body. Three women were found shot dead in a shed on a property that Bullinger owns in Caldwell, Idaho.

The three women have not yet been identified and are believed to have died about 1 or 2 weeks before they were found Monday, according to police in Idaho. Authorities say the deceased, “appear to be in age consistent with females who were supposed to be living at the location. The age ranges would be from teen age to mid 50’s”

The bodies were discovered by officers performing a welfare check. Authorities also located several dead dogs and other animals on the property.

Monday, police executed a search warrant at a residence in Ogden. No further details about the warrant service are available due to the active nature of the investigation, but police confirm Bullinger has not yet been found.

Police say Bullinger should be considered armed and dangerous, and anyone who sees him is asked to call 911 immediately. The man may be driving a white, 2007 Ford Focus with Utah license plate 129 UMP. Authorities say the man was last seen in Ogden about 10 days ago.

Bullinger stands 6-feet, 1-inch tall and weighs 240 pounds. He has gray hair and brown eyes.