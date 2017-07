× Cache County K-9 dies after left in hot patrol car

CACHE COUNTY, Utah – The Cache County Sheriff’s Office has just released how one of its K-9’s died earlier this month.

Authorities say the K-9 was left in an unattended patrol vehicle and died from heat exhaustion on July 3.

The sheriff’s office says an internal investigation found that policy and procedures were not followed.

The K-9’s handler was placed on leave without pay and has since been reassigned.