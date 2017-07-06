× Cache County K-9 ‘Endy’ dies in ‘unfortunate incident’

LOGAN, Utah —A K-9 officer with the Cache County Sheriff’s Office died over the weekend.

The Sheriff’s Office did not indicate how “Endy” died, but they said it was the result of an “unfortunate incident.”

“The loss of Endy leaves a hole within the Sheriff’s Office as well as our valley law enforcement family, and a caring community,” Sheriff Chad Jensen wrote in a news release.

Jensen said he has requested an independent investigation to be conducted by the Northern Utah Critical Incident Task Force, along with an internal investigation to review the Sheriff’s Office’s policy and procedures.

