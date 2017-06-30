Former UTA board member appears in federal court

SALT LAKE CITY — A former member of Utah Transit Authority’s Board of Trustees pleaded not guilty to bankruptcy fraud-related charges.

Terry Diehl made a brief appearance in federal court on Friday, where he faces an indictment charging him with a dozen counts of filing false declarations and concealing assets. The U.S. Attorney’s Office for Utah has accused Diehl of not disclosing details about a Frontrunner development deal in a bankruptcy court filing.

“No comment,” Diehl told FOX 13 as he left court on Friday.

Diehl’s attorneys pushed the judge for a trial date later this year, signaling that he was not willing to take any kind of plea deal.

The indictment was announced the day after UTA struck a cooperation agreement with the U.S. Attorney’s Office. In exchange for not being prosecuted, the transit agency cooperates with an ongoing criminal investigation, including offering information, helping secure testimony and hiring an independent monitor to ensure reforms are made.