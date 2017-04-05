Former UTA board member Terry Diehl indicted on charges linked to development deal

SALT LAKE CITY — A federal grand jury has indicted a former member of Utah Transit Authority’s board, the day after the agency struck a deal to avoid prosecution.

Developer Terry Diehl was indicted Wednesday on 12 counts of filing false declarations and concealing assets. In a statement, U.S. Attorney for Utah John Huber said Diehl was accused of not disclosing details about a Frontrunner development deal in a bankruptcy court filing.

“The defendant is a former UTA board member. Among other conduct, the indictment alleges that the defendant received more than $1 million in gross income related to a UTA Front Runner real estate development. It further alleges that he knowingly and fraudulently misrepresented that income to the bankruptcy court,” Huber said.

Diehl’s attorney did not immediately respond to a request for comment from FOX 13 on Wednesday afternoon. Diehl resigned from UTA’s board in 2011, after an audit for the Utah State Legislature the previous year questioned the agency about potential conflicts of interest in development deals around transit stations.

Diehl’s indictment came the day after federal prosecutors announced a cooperation deal with UTA. The non-prosecution agreement calls for the transit agency to cooperate with an ongoing criminal investigation, including offering information, helping secure testimony and hiring an independent monitor to ensure reforms are made.

At a news conference Tuesday, the U.S. Attorney’s Office for Utah disclosed the existence of the ongoing federal probe, which focused on use of federal grant money

The federal investigation came out of a blistering audit in 2014 that slammed UTA over excessive salaries and bonuses, misuse of funds and questionable development deals. At a news conference Tuesday, newly appointed UTA CEO Jerry Benson insisted changes had been made and reforms were being implemented.

Diehl was not being arrested, authorities told FOX 13, but will instead be issued a summons to appear in federal court. If convicted, he faces five years in prison on each count and a $250,000 fine.

Read the indictment here: