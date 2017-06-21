× Brian Head Fire prompts evacuations in Garfield County

GARFIELD COUNTY, Utah — The Garfield County Sheriff’s Office has called for evacuations in the Clear Creek, Beaver Dam and Horse Valley areas due to the Brian Head Fire Wednesday night.

Fire officials tweeted about the new evacuation orders around 9:55 p.m. and urged residents to remember the “5 P’s” of evacuation: People, prescriptions, papers, personal needs and priceless items.

Firefighters say the evacuations are “urgent” but were “issued with enough time and space for a calm and smooth exit.” Displaced residents are encouraged to contact the American Red Cross in Utah for assistance.

The Brian Head Fire is burning on about 5,000 acres and is 15 percent contained as of Wednesday night.

The fire is believed to have been sparked by a weed torch.