Brian Head Fire swells to 1,800 acres; Boy Scout Camp threatened

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BRIAN HEAD, Utah — A large wildfire that started Saturday near Brian Head has grown to 1, 800 acres.

The fire is now threatening a nearby Boy Scout camp and firefighters are working to protect the camp.

"This morning, firefighters made good progress in securing the fire to the east side of Highway 143 by slowly burning out small sections of land between the highway and the main fire perimeter. In the afternoon, winds shifted from west to southwest. Fire behavior along the uncontained northern perimeter, near Thunder Ridge, increased dramatically and was quickly driven to the northeast by the strong and erratic winds," an update from the National Wildlife Coordinating Group said.

Airtankers dropped fire retardant and multiple helicopters dropped water on the edges of the fire throughout the day Tuesday.

The fire, which Gov. Herbert said was sparked by a weed torch, is currently 15 percent contained and is expected to be fully contained by July 8.

The Brian Head Fire has forced officials to evacuate the town of Brian Head, and the town will remain closed until fire managers determine it is safe for residents and visitors to return.

Other closures:

Highway 143 remains closed from Parowan to the junction of Highway 148 near Cedar Breaks National Monument.

The Dixie National Forest has issued a road and trail closure as well to prevent the public from entering the fire area. The closure includes: Marathon Trail #3224 from Forest Road 048 (Sidney Valley), Sidney Peaks Trail #3210, Mace’s Run Trail #3219, Dark Hollow Trail #3232, Hendricks Lake Trail #3249, and Forest Road 047 (Brian Head Peak Road).

Maps are available at https://inciweb.nwcg.gov/incident/5253/.