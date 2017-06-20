Gov. Herbert: weed torch sparked massive Brian Head wildfire

SALT LAKE CITY — Utah Governor Gary Herbert revealed that a weed torch sparked the massive Brian Head Fire, which has evacuated the southern Utah town.

In a series of tweets, the governor said he was meeting with emergency management officials and firefighters. He disclosed that a weed torch in dry conditions sparked the blaze.

Experts are confirming the #BrianHeadFire was started by a weed torch, used in dry conditions. A good reminder to be #firewise. #utpol pic.twitter.com/LE8wwNgd2p — Gov. Gary Herbert (@GovHerbert) June 20, 2017

The governor is touring the devastation and offering support for those who have been evacuated from their homes. He is also urging people to be careful as extremely dry conditions have set in.

Updates on FOX 13 News and fox13now.com as details become available…