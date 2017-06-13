Frantic 911 calls tell haunting tale before and after Sandy shooting

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SANDY, Utah - A week after a tragic shooting in Sandy that left a mother and her youngest son dead, we're hearing the frantic and telling 911 calls from that day.

A memorial is now where the scene was covered in crime tape after several people witnessed a shooting in the middle of the Sandy street.

Those people called 911, desperate to help in any way they could.

Caller: "Oh my God."

Dispatch: "OK, stay on the phone with me, OK?"

Caller: "All these people are shot all over the street."

Dispatch: "I know."

Police say the shooter was Jeremy Patterson.

Officers say he shot and killed Memorez Rackley and her youngest son, 6-year-old Jase.

He also shot her older son, 11-year-old Myles, and the 8-year-old daughter of a woman who was trying to help Memorez get away.

Both are alive but in critical condition.

Caller: "There`s been a family shot inside her car."

Dispatch: "I understand."

Caller: "He pulled over a car and shot a kid I think."

Dispatch: "Is the little girl awake? Is she conscious?"

Caller: "She`s conscious."

Dispatch: "Is she breathing?"

Caller: "We need an ambulance."

Then some witnesses said they saw him shoot himself.

Caller: "He got out of his car and ran down and just started shooting through the passenger side window, killing them."

Dispatch: "Is that, that the guy that`s laying there on the ground that she says is dead or did somebody leave that was doing the shooting?"

Caller: "No that`s him in the gutter dead."

The 911 calls also reveal Memorez had called police three days before she was gunned down by her ex-boyfriend.

She expressed concerns about Patterson, about her safety and the safety of her children.

Her fears about his recent actions came true when he shot her and three children days later.