Sandy gunman made threatening social media post before shooting

SANDY, Utah — The man who killed three people, including himself, and injured two others in Sandy Tuesday afternoon wrote a threatening message on Instagram earlier in the week, FOX 13 has learned.

Sandy Police said 32-year-old Jeremy Patterson shot 39-year-old Memorez Rackley, Rackley’s two sons (ages six and nine), the eight-year-old daughter of a good Samaritan who stopped to help Rackley and himself. Patterson, Rackley and one of Rackley’s sons died at the scene.

“My ex thinks she can Control even when we aren’t together!!!! F— YOU!!! Let the games begin b—-!!,” Patterson wrote in an Instagram post Monday.

Sandy Police said on Wednesday that Patterson and Rackley had some type of relationship, but the extent of the relationship is still under investigation.

Based on other social media posts, it appears the pair had been in a relationship for around six months, and the relationship had recently ended.

“How can someone love you so much and keep you such a secret?? After 6 months, I never met her friends, family or kids!!! I don’t think anyone deserves to be kept a secret. I love Memorez Rackley and she’s never been a secret in my life!!,” Patterson wrote in another Instagram post Tuesday.

Support is available 24/7 in Utah for those dealing with domestic violence. Visit the Utah Domestic Violence Coalition online or call 1-800-897-5465 for resources and assistance. In an emergency, dial 911.