Firefighters respond to wildfire on 50 acres near Utah-Idaho border

BOX ELDER COUNTY, Utah — Fire crews are working to contain a wildfire southeast of Portage near the Utah and Idaho border Saturday, and the blaze is burning on an estimated 50 acres.

According to Box Elder County, the fire started just after noon Saturday and its growth was fed by wind gusts of up to 20 mph. The cause of the fire has not yet been determined.

About 14 firefighters from nearby agencies in Utah and Idaho have responded. The fire is burning on 50 acres on a hillside east of I-15.

Officials say the fire is in an area where access is difficult and it is burning amid heavy sage brush. The fire is 0 percent contained as of Saturday afternoon.

No structures are threatened at this time, but officials note that structures to the south could become threatened if the wind changes direction.

Two single engine air tankers are enroute to the fire.

Experts say recent hot weather and windy conditions make conditions in much of Utah ripe for wildfires.