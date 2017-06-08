Hot, windy conditions create increased fire danger across Utah

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SALT LAKE COUNTY, Utah --It was a busy day for firefighters in Salt Lake County.

A fire in West Valley City happened around 12:30 Thursday afternoon. Then a fire broke out in North Salt Lake near the airport. Around 6:30 p.m., a third started along the Jordan River Parkway.

“It was so fast. I couldn’t believe it. It only started at that end, and all of a sudden it was over here at this end," said Lydia Romero.

She was feeding ducks along the Jordan River when she noticed a fire spreading in the brush. She called 911 and began throwing sand on the fire while waiting for firefighters to arrive.

"We’re thinking that it may have been somebody smoking, just threw a cigarette butt. It’s not a good thing. Anything in these conditions can cause a problem," said Unified Fire Battalion Chief Mac Lund.

Smoking is not allowed on the apartment complex grounds, and Romero says people walk over to the park to light up. For her it's too close to home, she said, calling the situation "scary".

Firefighters said everyone has to be hyper aware of what's happening in our environment. We have very dry conditions and a lot of wind. They said all it takes is one spark to ignite a fire and the wind can take it very far, very fast.