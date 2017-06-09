× Police locate vehicle used in hit-and-run homicide in West Valley City

WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah — Police have located the vehicle they believe was used in a fatal hit-and-run crash Wednesday, however the suspect in the homicide remains at large.

Jeremy Hardman, 47 of West Valley City, was hit and killed Wednesday, and police say they believe the crash was an intentional act.

Authorities say the crash followed an altercation of some kind, and witnesses and loved ones say Hardman and a friend, Jason Estes, stopped at the intersection that day to confront a man they saw abusing a dog. That man allegedly hit and killed Hardman and fled the scene.

West Valley City Police Department confirmed Friday night they located the vehicle on a residential street in Taylorsville. There was no one inside the car when it was located.

The car has been impounded. Police say the are actively investigating the case and following up on leads. Anyone with information about the suspect is asked to call West Valley City Police. Dispatch can be reached at 801-840-4000.

The suspect is described as white or Hispanic man with a muscular build in his late 20s or early 30s. He has brown hair in a buzz cut.