× Police say driver, pedestrian got into altercation prior to deadly crash in West Valley City

WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah — A man was killed in a hit-and-run crash in West Valley City Wednesday, and police confirm the driver and pedestrian were involved in an altercation prior to the collision.

The crash occurred in the area of 4100 South and 3600 West around 3:45 p.m.

West Valley City Police confirm the pedestrian was killed in the crash and the driver fled the scene. The victim was crossing at 4100 South when the crash occurred.

Witnesses tell Fox 13 News they saw the pedestrian confront the driver after the driver was observed punching a dog. Those witnesses say it looks like the driver intentionally ran the pedestrian over.

Police were unable to confirm any of the specific details, but they did say the two men were involved in an altercation of some kind prior to the crash. They are investigating to determine if the collision was intentional.

Authorities say the suspect vehicle is a black, 4-door Lexus Sedan of a model year between 2001 and 2005.The vehicle has “loud exhaust”, a spoiler and temporary license plates.

The driver is a male believed to be in his 20s or early 30s. He is described as being white or Hispanic with a buzz-cut hairstyle.

Police also say the windshield of the car is caved in, and the vehicle left the area traveling southbound.

Fox 13 News has reached out to police for additional information, and we will update this story as more details emerge.