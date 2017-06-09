× Subdivision in Uintah County evacuated due to wildfire

UINTAH COUNTY, Utah — The Uintah County Sheriff’s Office says there is an evacuation order in place for the Yellow Hill subdivision near Maeser due to a wildfire.

According to the sheriff’s office, the wildfire is burning along State Road 121. Maeser is a small community west of Vernal along SR-121.

In addition to the evacuation order for the Yellow Hill subdivision, residents in the Painted Hills area have been given notice they may need to evacuate as well.

The sheriff’s office is asking people to avoid the area as crews battle the blaze. As of 3:05 p.m. police stated that no structures have been damaged so far.

There are no reports of injury.

Specific details on the size and cause of the fire were not immediately available. Fox 13 News will update this story as more details emerge.

Experts say recent hot weather and windy conditions make conditions in much of Utah ripe for wildfires.