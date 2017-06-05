Body of 22-year-old man found in Bell Canyon Creek

SANDY, Utah – Authorities have found the body of 22-year-old Siaosi Brown, the man who fell into the Bell Canyon Creek late Sunday night.

A Utah Department of Public Safety helicopter found Brown’s body in the lower falls of Bell Canyon at 8:30 a.m.

Crews are working to recover his body but have to wait until the water levels are safe enough for crews, which may not be until early Tuesday morning.

Unified Police Lt. Brian Lohrke said the man’s friends saw him go under the water without resurfacing at about 9 p.m. Sunday.

Sheriff Jim Winder said Brown’s friends said he tried to jump the creek and fell in the rushing water.

When he did, one or two of his friends jumped in to try to save him but were unsuccessful.

They were able to get out of the water but Brown was not.

The incident occurred just below the first waterfall in Bell Canyon.

Experts have been warning Utahns in recent weeks that many waterways are running uncharacteristically high and fast due to snowmelt and runoff, and several people have drowned in various Utah rivers this Spring.