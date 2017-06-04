Search and rescue responds after man swept away in Bell Canyon Creek

SANDY, Utah — Search and rescue units were dispatched to Bell Canyon Sunday night after a man was swept away in a creek.

Lt. Brian Lohrke of the Unified Police Department said Salt Lake County search and rescue crews responded, and dispatchers said a swift water rescue team from Sandy Fire was also dispatched.

Lohrke said a 22-year-old man was swept away in the creek that runs through Bell Canyon. Lohrke said the man’s friends saw him go under the water without resurfacing, and as of 9 p.m. Sunday the man had not been seen in more than 40 minutes.

The incident occurred just below the first waterfall in Bell Canyon.

Fox 13 News will update this story as more details emerge.

Experts have been warning Utahns in recent weeks that many waterways are running uncharacteristically high and fast due to snowmelt and runoff, and several people have drowned in various Utah rivers this Spring.