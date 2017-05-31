SLC Police identify suspect killed by officers after shooting, high-speed pursuit

SALT LAKE CITY — Police have identified a suspect who was shot and killed during an exchange of gunfire with officers following a shooting that led to a police chase Tuesday.

Things began Tuesday just before 5 a.m. with a shooting in the area of 235 South and 500 West in Salt Lake City, where a victim was hit multiple times.

Police located the suspect vehicle a short time later, and the driver fled from police. A high-speed pursuit ensued and ultimately ended in Tooele County.

According to a press release from police issued Wednesday, the driver of the vehicle was 19-year-old Roman Carrillo. Police say the man exited the vehicle at the end of the chase and begin shooting at officers–striking a patrol vehicle multiple times.

Two officers returned fire, and Carrillo was hit. Carrillo was taken to a hospital, where he later died due to injuries suffered in the shootout. There were no other injuries reported beyond the fatality.

The passenger in the car, 19-year-old Andrew Greening, was compliant with officers after the shooting and was taken into custody. Police say he admitted to being involved in the shooting that occurred at 235 South 500 West, and he was booked into the Salt Lake County Jail.

The Tooele County Sheriff’s Office will be handling the investigation into the officer-involved shooting, as it is a standard requirement under Utah law for an outside agency to investigate any such critical incidents involving police.