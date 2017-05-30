High-speed chase leads to officer-involved shooting

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

TOOELE COUNTY, Utah -- A high-speed chase that started in Salt Lake City early Tuesday morning ended in Tooele County with an officer-involved shooting.

It started just before 5 a.m. Tuesday with a shooting in the Rio Grande District at 235 South 500 West. About twenty minutes later, Salt Lake City Police was able to locate the car that the suspects from the shooting were driving, near the University of Utah.

"The chase went through Salt Lake City, headed East and back West before getting onto I-80," Cheif Brown said.

With speeds reaching more than 105 miles an hour, the suspects eventually exited at Canyon Road in Lakepoint and then proceeded to hit a tree and a mailbox before getting out of the car and confronting police.

"As we saw this morning, we sometimes have to use deadly force," Brown said.

Brown wasn't sure who shot who, but he stands by his officers who are currently on paid administrative leave.

"I do not know exactly what happened but I trust that our officers had the training, judgment, and ability to react in situations just like the one they encountered this morning," Brown said.

At this point, we're not being told any details about the initial shooting or the interaction leading up to the officer-involved shooting in Tooele. Chief Brown says as far as he knows, the suspect is still alive, but no names are being released right now.

"You’re asking a lot of questions. We’ll have those answers but again it's going to take some time to pour through these details and to talk to witnesses," Brown said.

Fox 13 is being told that we should be updated with the suspect's condition and names sometime on Wednesday.