× Young girl who fell in Provo River found dead

PROVO, Utah – Authorities have found the body of the 4-year-old girl who fell into the Provo River.

Search and rescue crews found London De Dios dead Tuesday morning near Nunn’s Park where the girl fell into the river Monday.

Her mother, 34-year-old Brenda De Dios, and a witness, 30-year-old Sandy resident Sean Thayne, jumped in the rushing water to try to save her along with four others.

However, De Dios and Thayne were killed in that effort.

They were pulled unconscious from the water three miles downstream near Timpanogos Park and later died at the hospital.