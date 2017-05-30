Mother, bystander killed trying to save 4-year-old girl in Provo River

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WEST JORDAN, Utah - The mother of a 4-year-old girl and a bystander were killed trying to save the young girl after she fell into the Provo River.

The girl's mother, 34-year-old Brenda De Dios, and the witness, 30-year-old Sandy resident Sean Thayne, were pulled unconscious from the water three miles downstream near Timpanogos Park.

They were rushed to the hospital where they later died.

Brenda De Dios lived in West Jordan with her husband and four young children.

The family is now facing the loss of loved ones, funerals and supporting Brenda's other young children.

Relatives told Fox 13, "Brenda was loving and caring for all and would do anything for her children. Her family will miss her greatly."

Fox 13 spoke with Thayne's neighbors who said he was "always kind."

One neighbor told Fox 13 Thayne's in-laws live in another country and happened to be visiting at the time of the incident.

The neighbor said it's a blessing Thayne's wife has them here during this difficult time.

"So many tragedies here," Utah County Sgt. Spencer Cannon said. "Tragic a child went in, tragic two people went in to save that child are now passed away. Yes, it's preventable."

London is still missing and crews are continuing to look for her.

Cannon indicated it's unlikely London survived however, he said the search is still considered a rescue effort until they see otherwise.

The water conservancy district has reduced the flow from Deer Creek Reservoir to help drop the levels along the Provo River to aid rescuers in the search.

A fundraising account has been set for London and Brenda De Dios.

The family is asking for privacy at this time.