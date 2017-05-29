× Flood Warning issued due to rapid snow melt

CACHE COUNTY, Utah — The National Weather Service warned on Monday of minor floods in Cache County due to rapid snow melt.

According to officials, the Logan River will be most affected and is expected to remain above flood stage most likely until June 5. However, officials said the flood stage could remain in place for longer.

Officials said the latest of the Logan River was 4.6 feet while the typical stage is 3.8 feet.

Officials believe the river will reach 5.0 feet by 11 p.m. on Tuesday.