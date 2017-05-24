Isolated thunderstorms with strong winds to hit parts of Utah

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

A cool front is moving closer to the state and will hit northern Utah late Wednesday night through Thursday morning.

Ahead of the front, winds will pick up and isolated thunderstorms could develop across northern Utah.

These thunderstorms could produce gusty winds.

Temperatures will be cooler Thursday with a chance of showers on Friday.

Radar: Follow the storms on radar to see if they will hit your area.

Area in green at risk for T-storms today. Isolated severe storms with high winds possible in W central & NW UT late this aft & eve. #utwx pic.twitter.com/pWiDwrJPd7 — NWS Salt Lake City (@NWSSaltLakeCity) May 24, 2017