Utah Republican Party ousts chairman at state convention

SANDY — Utah Republican Party delegates ousted their current chairman at the state party convention on Saturday.

James Evans, who was seeking his third term as party chairman, was eliminated in the first round of voting against his vice-chairman, Phill Wright, and former Davis County GOP chairman Rob Anderson.

Anderson won election as Utah GOP Chairman in the second round of voting with 56% of the ballots to Wright’s 43%.

In a sobering speech to delegates, Anderson said the Utah GOP was bleeding money and members. He claimed 36,000 people were no longer registered Republicans and the Utah Democratic Party was gaining members.

Anderson also said the Utah GOP is $400,000 in debt. He vowed to do a deep dive into the party’s financial situation and balance the budget. Speaking to reporters after his election, Anderson said he would order an audit and make public a financial report within 30 days.

The Utah Republican Party had 2,210 delegates at the South Towne Expo Center to hear from elected officials and pick new leaders. The GOP is also expected to vote on a resolution in support of medical marijuana.

