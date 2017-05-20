Utah GOP rejects medical marijuana resolution

SANDY — Delegates to the Utah Republican Party state convention rejected a resolution in support of medical marijuana.

In a 70% to 29% vote on Saturday, the delegates voted down the resolution in support of cannabis to treat a number of medical conditions. It came after a vigorous debate on the convention floor both for and against it.

“This is about freedom and choice,” said DJ Schanz, who brought the resolution to the party delegates.

Supporters told stories about people with medical needs and how cannabis has or could help them. Opponents called it a “gateway drug” and believed it could bring recreational marijuana to the state.

“This is not a medicine,” said Dr. Paul Clayton of the Utah Medical Association, who is also a GOP delegate who spoke against the resolution.

The resolution comes as the Utah State Legislature has been grappling with medical marijuana. A small number of bills have passed the legislature, but lawmakers have been reluctant to pass anything to make it legal.

Supporters of medical cannabis have told FOX 13 they are moving ahead with a ballot initiative for 2018.

Earlier this month, FOX 13 reported that the Utah-Nevada border town of West Wendover is contemplating a medical marijuana dispensary, with an eye toward potential recreational sales. The town of Mesquite already has a medical marijuana dispensary. Nevada voters last year approved a ballot initiative for recreational marijuana.

Updates on FOX 13 and fox13now.com as details become available…