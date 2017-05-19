Sen. Deidre Henderson jumps in the race for Chaffetz’s seat in Congress

SPANISH FORK — Sen. Deidre Henderson jumped into the race for Congressman Jason Chaffetz’s seat, announcing her candidacy.

On a Facebook video, the Spanish Fork state senator announced she was running for the Third Congressional District.

“Our country has a lot of problems. Most of those problems can best be addressed at the state level, and not at the federal level,” she said.

Sen. Henderson touted her experience as a wife, mother, small business owner and state lawmaker. She previously was a Chaffetz campaign manager and political director.

“The Utah model works well. Washington, D.C., is far too powerful,” she said, pledging to give power back to the states.

A short time later, she released a slickly produced video touting her accomplishments in politics and launched a campaign Facebook page.

Sen. Henderson is jumping into what is expected to be a crowded field. Sen. Margaret Dayton, R-Orem; Rep. Brad Daw, R-Orem; attorney Damien Kidd, former presidential candidate Evan McMullin, and former Utah GOP Chairman Thomas Wright are also names being floated for consideration as Republican candidates.

Provo Mayor John Curtis told FOX 13 on Thursday he was seriously considering entering the race as well.

Democrats are also seeing a crowded field with Dr. Kathy Allen, Ben Frank and Carl Ingwell either actively campaigning or expressing interest in running.